- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|760
|USDJPY
|291
|GBPUSD
|107
|EURUSD
|4
|XAGUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-309
|USDJPY
|-717
|GBPUSD
|-24
|EURUSD
|37
|XAGUSD
|-34
|GBPJPY
|-6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-362K
|USDJPY
|-16K
|GBPUSD
|-126
|EURUSD
|867
|XAGUSD
|-2.2K
|GBPJPY
|-179
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Swissquote-Live6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 35
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 14
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.08 × 172
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.36 × 349
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|1.04 × 132
|
Swissquote-Live1
|2.47 × 19
|
Swissquote-Live6
|19.95 × 3790
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.
我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。
如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。
USD
