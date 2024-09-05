SeñalesSecciones
Yhqtv swiss 3000
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv swiss 3000

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentarios
74 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2024 -34%
Swissquote-Live6
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 164
Transacciones Rentables:
450 (38.65%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
714 (61.34%)
Mejor transacción:
579.86 USD
Peor transacción:
-607.37 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
14 991.24 USD (4 704 184 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-16 043.71 USD (5 085 826 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (202.53 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
579.86 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
52.11%
Carga máxima del depósito:
70.76%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
31
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.48
Transacciones Largas:
721 (61.94%)
Transacciones Cortas:
443 (38.06%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.93
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.90 USD
Beneficio medio:
33.31 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.47 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
20 (-240.54 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-725.26 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
44.30%
Pronóstico anual:
537.45%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 073.52 USD
Máxima:
2 212.51 USD (69.01%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
68.96% (2 211.12 USD)
De fondos:
29.50% (484.20 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 760
USDJPY 291
GBPUSD 107
EURUSD 4
XAGUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -309
USDJPY -717
GBPUSD -24
EURUSD 37
XAGUSD -34
GBPJPY -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -362K
USDJPY -16K
GBPUSD -126
EURUSD 867
XAGUSD -2.2K
GBPJPY -179
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +579.86 USD
Peor transacción: -607 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +202.53 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -240.54 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Swissquote-Live6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 35
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 12
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 14
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.08 × 172
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.36 × 349
RoboForex-ProCent-5
1.04 × 132
Swissquote-Live1
2.47 × 19
Swissquote-Live6
19.95 × 3790
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 15:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 10:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.29 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.24 08:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.18 16:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.13 07:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.05 10:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.05 10:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
