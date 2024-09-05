SignaleKategorien
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv swiss 3000

Ki Kwong Choi
0 Bewertungen
74 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 -33%
Swissquote-Live6
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 167
Gewinntrades:
452 (38.73%)
Verlusttrades:
715 (61.27%)
Bester Trade:
579.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-607.37 USD
Bruttoprofit:
15 051.97 USD (4 764 912 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-16 077.02 USD (5 092 488 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (202.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
579.86 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
52.11%
Max deposit load:
70.76%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
32
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.46
Long-Positionen:
721 (61.78%)
Short-Positionen:
446 (38.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.94
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
33.30 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.49 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
20 (-240.54 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-725.26 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
49.78%
Jahresprognose:
604.01%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2 073.52 USD
Maximaler:
2 212.51 USD (69.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
68.96% (2 211.12 USD)
Kapital:
29.50% (484.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 763
USDJPY 291
GBPUSD 107
EURUSD 4
XAGUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -281
USDJPY -717
GBPUSD -24
EURUSD 37
XAGUSD -34
GBPJPY -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -308K
USDJPY -16K
GBPUSD -126
EURUSD 867
XAGUSD -2.2K
GBPJPY -179
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +579.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -607 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +202.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -240.54 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Swissquote-Live6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 35
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 12
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 14
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.08 × 172
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.36 × 349
RoboForex-ProCent-5
1.04 × 132
Swissquote-Live1
2.47 × 19
Swissquote-Live6
19.95 × 3790
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 15:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 10:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.29 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.24 08:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.18 16:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.13 07:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.05 10:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.05 10:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
