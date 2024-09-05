SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv swiss 3000
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv swiss 3000

Ki Kwong Choi
0 reviews
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -34%
Swissquote-Live6
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 157
Profit Trades:
446 (38.54%)
Loss Trades:
711 (61.45%)
Best trade:
579.86 USD
Worst trade:
-607.37 USD
Gross Profit:
14 921.59 USD (4 679 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 969.79 USD (5 052 138 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (202.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
579.86 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
52.11%
Max deposit load:
70.76%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
719 (62.14%)
Short Trades:
438 (37.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.91 USD
Average Profit:
33.46 USD
Average Loss:
-22.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-240.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-725.26 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
32.43%
Annual Forecast:
393.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 073.52 USD
Maximal:
2 212.51 USD (69.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.96% (2 211.12 USD)
By Equity:
29.50% (484.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 754
USDJPY 290
GBPUSD 107
EURUSD 4
XAGUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -312
USDJPY -710
GBPUSD -24
EURUSD 37
XAGUSD -34
GBPJPY -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -354K
USDJPY -16K
GBPUSD -126
EURUSD 867
XAGUSD -2.2K
GBPJPY -179
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +579.86 USD
Worst trade: -607 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +202.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -240.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 35
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 12
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 14
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.08 × 172
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.36 × 349
RoboForex-ProCent-5
1.04 × 132
Swissquote-Live1
2.47 × 19
Swissquote-Live6
19.95 × 3790
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 15:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 10:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.29 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.24 08:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.18 16:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.13 07:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.05 10:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.05 10:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yhqtv swiss 3000
30 USD per month
-34%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
73
100%
1 157
38%
52%
0.93
-0.91
USD
69%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.