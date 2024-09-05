SinaisSeções
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv swiss 3000

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentários
74 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 -34%
Swissquote-Live6
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 164
Negociações com lucro:
450 (38.65%)
Negociações com perda:
714 (61.34%)
Melhor negociação:
579.86 USD
Pior negociação:
-607.37 USD
Lucro bruto:
14 991.24 USD (4 704 184 pips)
Perda bruta:
-16 043.71 USD (5 085 826 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (202.53 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
579.86 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
52.11%
Depósito máximo carregado:
70.76%
Último negócio:
24 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
31
Tempo médio de espera:
11 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.48
Negociações longas:
721 (61.94%)
Negociações curtas:
443 (38.06%)
Fator de lucro:
0.93
Valor esperado:
-0.90 USD
Lucro médio:
33.31 USD
Perda média:
-22.47 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
20 (-240.54 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-725.26 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
44.30%
Previsão anual:
537.45%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2 073.52 USD
Máximo:
2 212.51 USD (69.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
68.96% (2 211.12 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
29.50% (484.20 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 760
USDJPY 291
GBPUSD 107
EURUSD 4
XAGUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -309
USDJPY -717
GBPUSD -24
EURUSD 37
XAGUSD -34
GBPJPY -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -362K
USDJPY -16K
GBPUSD -126
EURUSD 867
XAGUSD -2.2K
GBPJPY -179
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +579.86 USD
Pior negociação: -607 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +202.53 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -240.54 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Swissquote-Live6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 35
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 12
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 14
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.08 × 172
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.36 × 349
RoboForex-ProCent-5
1.04 × 132
Swissquote-Live1
2.47 × 19
Swissquote-Live6
19.95 × 3790
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Sem comentários
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 09:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 15:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 10:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.04 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.04 05:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.29 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.24 08:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.11 15:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.18 16:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.13 07:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.05 10:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.05 10:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
