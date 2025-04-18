Divisas / WFRD
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
WFRD: Weatherford International plc
63.78 USD 0.36 (0.56%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WFRD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 65.95.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Weatherford International plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WFRD News
- Weatherford gana contrato de servicios tubulares de 147 millones de dólares de Petrobras
- Weatherford gana contrato de servicios tubulares de $147 millones de Petrobras
- Weatherford wins $147 million tubular services contract from Petrobras
- Weatherford: An Energy Sector Servicer Facing Macro Challenges But Winning New Contracts
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Melius initiates coverage on Weatherford stock with Buy rating
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 3, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Weatherford secures MPD services contract for Mexico’s Trion project
- This Texas Instruments Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)
- Weatherford International plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WFRD)
- Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Weatherford shares rise 3% as earnings beat expectations
- Weatherford Q2 2025 presentation: 14% revenue growth, robust margins drive performance
- Weatherford earnings beat by $0.89, revenue topped estimates
- Weatherford (WFRD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Weatherford: A High-Margin Cash Machine Still Trading At A Discount (WFRD)
- Weatherford Stock: Upside From Oil And Gas, But Look At Peers (NASDAQ:WFRD)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Weatherford Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Conference Call
- Mexico's Pemex payment crisis: suppliers threaten July shutdown
- Piper Sandler cautious on Oilfield Services, sees FTI as top pick
- This Avery Dennison Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)
- Weatherford International (WFRD) Stock: Too Cheap (Again) To Ignore
Rango diario
63.11 65.95
Rango anual
36.73 95.58
- Cierres anteriores
- 64.14
- Open
- 63.85
- Bid
- 63.78
- Ask
- 64.08
- Low
- 63.11
- High
- 65.95
- Volumen
- 1.631 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.56%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.53%
- Cambio anual
- -24.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B