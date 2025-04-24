Valute / WFRD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WFRD: Weatherford International plc
63.73 USD 1.77 (2.70%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WFRD ha avuto una variazione del -2.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.10 e ad un massimo di 65.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Weatherford International plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WFRD News
- Weatherford espande la linea di credito a 1 miliardo di dollari, estende la scadenza al 2030
- Weatherford expands credit facility to $1 billion, extends maturity to 2030
- Weatherford si aggiudica un contratto da 147 milioni di dollari da Petrobras
- Weatherford wins $147 million tubular services contract from Petrobras
- Weatherford: An Energy Sector Servicer Facing Macro Challenges But Winning New Contracts
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Melius initiates coverage on Weatherford stock with Buy rating
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 3, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Weatherford secures MPD services contract for Mexico’s Trion project
- This Texas Instruments Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)
- Weatherford International plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WFRD)
- Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Weatherford shares rise 3% as earnings beat expectations
- Weatherford Q2 2025 presentation: 14% revenue growth, robust margins drive performance
- Weatherford earnings beat by $0.89, revenue topped estimates
- Weatherford (WFRD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Weatherford: A High-Margin Cash Machine Still Trading At A Discount (WFRD)
- Weatherford Stock: Upside From Oil And Gas, But Look At Peers (NASDAQ:WFRD)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Weatherford Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Conference Call
- Mexico's Pemex payment crisis: suppliers threaten July shutdown
- Piper Sandler cautious on Oilfield Services, sees FTI as top pick
- This Avery Dennison Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.10 65.85
Intervallo Annuale
36.73 95.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.50
- Apertura
- 65.62
- Bid
- 63.73
- Ask
- 64.03
- Minimo
- 63.10
- Massimo
- 65.85
- Volume
- 1.890 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.76%
20 settembre, sabato