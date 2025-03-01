Currencies / WFRD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WFRD: Weatherford International plc
64.10 USD 2.70 (4.40%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WFRD exchange rate has changed by 4.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.64 and at a high of 64.30.
Follow Weatherford International plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WFRD News
- Weatherford: An Energy Sector Servicer Facing Macro Challenges But Winning New Contracts
- Exxon Mobil Stock Isn't Moving As It Prepares Reentry To Russia But This Energy Stock Is Jumping
- Melius initiates coverage on Weatherford stock with Buy rating
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 3, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Weatherford secures MPD services contract for Mexico’s Trion project
- This Texas Instruments Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)
- Weatherford International plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WFRD)
- Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Weatherford shares rise 3% as earnings beat expectations
- Weatherford Q2 2025 presentation: 14% revenue growth, robust margins drive performance
- Weatherford earnings beat by $0.89, revenue topped estimates
- Weatherford (WFRD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Weatherford: A High-Margin Cash Machine Still Trading At A Discount (WFRD)
- Weatherford Stock: Upside From Oil And Gas, But Look At Peers (NASDAQ:WFRD)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- Weatherford Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Conference Call
- Mexico's Pemex payment crisis: suppliers threaten July shutdown
- Piper Sandler cautious on Oilfield Services, sees FTI as top pick
- This Avery Dennison Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)
- Weatherford International (WFRD) Stock: Too Cheap (Again) To Ignore
- Paychex Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Worthington Enterprises, GameStop, Cintas And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Ashland (NYSE:ASH), Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (NASDAQ:GLRE)
- Weatherford: A Global Oil And Gas Service Provider With Diverse Portfolio (NASDAQ:WFRD)
Daily Range
61.64 64.30
Year Range
36.73 95.58
- Previous Close
- 61.40
- Open
- 61.88
- Bid
- 64.10
- Ask
- 64.40
- Low
- 61.64
- High
- 64.30
- Volume
- 694
- Daily Change
- 4.40%
- Month Change
- 1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.13%
- Year Change
- -24.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%