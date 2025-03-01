QuotesSections
Currencies / WFRD
Back to US Stock Market

WFRD: Weatherford International plc

64.10 USD 2.70 (4.40%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WFRD exchange rate has changed by 4.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.64 and at a high of 64.30.

Follow Weatherford International plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WFRD News

Daily Range
61.64 64.30
Year Range
36.73 95.58
Previous Close
61.40
Open
61.88
Bid
64.10
Ask
64.40
Low
61.64
High
64.30
Volume
694
Daily Change
4.40%
Month Change
1.73%
6 Months Change
20.13%
Year Change
-24.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%