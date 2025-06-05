Divisas / SMG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SMG: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)
59.87 USD 0.63 (1.04%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SMG de hoy ha cambiado un -1.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 59.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 61.96.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMG News
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Planting Seeds For Growth (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:SMG)
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) insiders sell $4.36 million in shares
- Scotts Miracle-Gro's Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates
- Scott Miller appointed to ScottsMiracle-Gro board as John Vines retires
- S&P revises Scotts Miracle-Gro outlook to positive on deleveraging progress
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q3 - LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU), O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 EPS Up 12%
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SMG)
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Q3 2025 slides: margin expansion offsets slight sales decline
- Scotts Miracle-Gro earnings beat by $0.34, revenue fell short of estimates
- Scotts (SMG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Scotts Miracle-Gro announces $0.66 per share quarterly dividend
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings Preview: Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- Stifel maintains hold rating and $71 target on Scotts Miracle-Gro stock
- Harbor Mid Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HMCLX)
- Stifel cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro stock rating on inventory concerns
- Stifel cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro stock rating after revenue guidance
- Truist Securities raises Scotts Miracle-Gro stock price target to $75
- Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Popped by 11% Today
- Greif Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Planet Labs PBC, IperionX, Owens & Minor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Rango diario
59.51 61.96
Rango anual
45.61 93.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 60.50
- Open
- 60.79
- Bid
- 59.87
- Ask
- 60.17
- Low
- 59.51
- High
- 61.96
- Volumen
- 1.008 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.04%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.25%
- Cambio anual
- -31.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B