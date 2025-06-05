Currencies / SMG
SMG: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)
60.04 USD 0.46 (0.76%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMG exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.79 and at a high of 61.10.
Follow Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMG News
Daily Range
59.79 61.10
Year Range
45.61 93.90
- Previous Close
- 60.50
- Open
- 60.65
- Bid
- 60.04
- Ask
- 60.34
- Low
- 59.79
- High
- 61.10
- Volume
- 498
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- -0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.56%
- Year Change
- -30.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%