Valute / SMG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SMG: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)
58.05 USD 1.68 (2.81%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SMG ha avuto una variazione del -2.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.96 e ad un massimo di 59.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMG News
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Planting Seeds For Growth (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:SMG)
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) insiders sell $4.36 million in shares
- Scotts Miracle-Gro's Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates
- Scott Miller appointed to ScottsMiracle-Gro board as John Vines retires
- S&P revises Scotts Miracle-Gro outlook to positive on deleveraging progress
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q3 - LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU), O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 EPS Up 12%
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SMG)
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Q3 2025 slides: margin expansion offsets slight sales decline
- Scotts Miracle-Gro earnings beat by $0.34, revenue fell short of estimates
- Scotts (SMG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Scotts Miracle-Gro announces $0.66 per share quarterly dividend
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings Preview: Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- Stifel maintains hold rating and $71 target on Scotts Miracle-Gro stock
- Harbor Mid Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HMCLX)
- Stifel cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro stock rating on inventory concerns
- Stifel cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro stock rating after revenue guidance
- Truist Securities raises Scotts Miracle-Gro stock price target to $75
- Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Popped by 11% Today
- Greif Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Planet Labs PBC, IperionX, Owens & Minor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.96 59.46
Intervallo Annuale
45.61 93.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.73
- Apertura
- 59.46
- Bid
- 58.05
- Ask
- 58.35
- Minimo
- 57.96
- Massimo
- 59.46
- Volume
- 791
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.19%
20 settembre, sabato