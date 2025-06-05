QuotazioniSezioni
SMG: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

58.05 USD 1.68 (2.81%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMG ha avuto una variazione del -2.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.96 e ad un massimo di 59.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.96 59.46
Intervallo Annuale
45.61 93.90
Chiusura Precedente
59.73
Apertura
59.46
Bid
58.05
Ask
58.35
Minimo
57.96
Massimo
59.46
Volume
791
Variazione giornaliera
-2.81%
Variazione Mensile
-4.18%
Variazione Semestrale
5.93%
Variazione Annuale
-33.19%
