Divisas / SGU
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SGU: Star Group L.P
11.41 USD 0.12 (1.04%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SGU de hoy ha cambiado un -1.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.60.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Star Group L.P. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGU News
- Star Group: High Yield But With Lackluster Growth Prospects (NYSE:SGU)
- Star Group: Well Covered Dividend, But More Free Cash-Flow Demanded (Rating Downgrade)
- Star Group Q3 Net Loss Widens Y/Y on Lower Sales, Revenues Fall
- Star Group, L.P. Common Units (SGU) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Star Group declares $0.1850 quarterly distribution per unit
- Par Pacific Holdings Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 20
- Star Group: Maintaining Bullish Stance Post Q1 Earnings Release (NYSE:SGU)
Rango diario
11.37 11.60
Rango anual
10.85 13.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 11.53
- Open
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.41
- Ask
- 11.71
- Low
- 11.37
- High
- 11.60
- Volumen
- 94
- Cambio diario
- -1.04%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -13.43%
- Cambio anual
- -4.12%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B