Currencies / SGU
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SGU: Star Group L.P
11.53 USD 0.04 (0.35%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGU exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.46 and at a high of 11.57.
Follow Star Group L.P dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGU News
- Star Group: High Yield But With Lackluster Growth Prospects (NYSE:SGU)
- Star Group: Well Covered Dividend, But More Free Cash-Flow Demanded (Rating Downgrade)
- Star Group Q3 Net Loss Widens Y/Y on Lower Sales, Revenues Fall
- Star Group, L.P. Common Units (SGU) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Star Group declares $0.1850 quarterly distribution per unit
- Par Pacific Holdings Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 20
- Star Group: Maintaining Bullish Stance Post Q1 Earnings Release (NYSE:SGU)
Daily Range
11.46 11.57
Year Range
10.85 13.75
- Previous Close
- 11.49
- Open
- 11.47
- Bid
- 11.53
- Ask
- 11.83
- Low
- 11.46
- High
- 11.57
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- -1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.52%
- Year Change
- -3.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%