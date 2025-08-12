Divisas / RR
RR: Richtech Robotics Inc - Class B
3.98 USD 0.11 (2.84%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RR de hoy ha cambiado un 2.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.72, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Richtech Robotics Inc - Class B. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RR News
- Richtech Robotics Shares Drop After $100M Stock Offering Announcement - Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR)
- Richtech Robotics: Some Progress But Valuation Remains Out Of Whack - Sell (NASDAQ:RR)
- Richtech Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On? - Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR)
- Freedom Broker downgrades Richtech Robotics stock rating to Sell on valuation concerns
- Richtech Robotics (RR) Expands in China With $4 Million Sales Agreement
Rango diario
3.72 4.24
Rango anual
0.52 5.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.87
- Open
- 3.87
- Bid
- 3.98
- Ask
- 4.28
- Low
- 3.72
- High
- 4.24
- Volumen
- 34.028 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.84%
- Cambio mensual
- 40.64%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 101.01%
- Cambio anual
- 379.52%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B