QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RR
Tornare a Azioni

RR: Richtech Robotics Inc - Class B

4.45 USD 0.04 (0.89%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RR ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.32 e ad un massimo di 4.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Richtech Robotics Inc - Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.32 4.95
Intervallo Annuale
0.52 5.20
Chiusura Precedente
4.49
Apertura
4.70
Bid
4.45
Ask
4.75
Minimo
4.32
Massimo
4.95
Volume
44.378 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.89%
Variazione Mensile
57.24%
Variazione Semestrale
124.75%
Variazione Annuale
436.14%
21 settembre, domenica