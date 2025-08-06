Divisas / ROK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ROK: Rockwell Automation Inc
344.66 USD 2.47 (0.72%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ROK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 340.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 348.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Rockwell Automation Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROK News
- Rockwell Automation: Structural Tailwinds, But With A Stretched Valuation (NYSE:ROK)
- DAKT or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Roper's Application Software Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Rockwell Automation en conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Expansión estratégica
- Rockwell Automation en la conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Expansión estratégica
- Rockwell Automation at Morgan Stanley’s Conference: Strategic Expansion
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Woods Isaac, Rockwell Automation vice president, sells $35551 in ROK stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Woods Isaac sells Rockwell Automation (ROK) stock for $127180
- Rockwell Automation SVP Perducat sells $499k in shares
- Rockwell Automation stock price target raised to $329 at Goldman Sachs
- Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- Barclays shifts multi-industry ratings as it sees selective upside in second half
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- Wells Fargo downgrades Rockwell Automation on valuation
- This Trade Desk Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)
- Pinterest To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Doximity (NYSE:DOCS)
- Rockwell Automation stock downgraded by Wells Fargo on valuation concerns
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $380 from $370 at KeyBanc
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $385 from $350 at Morgan Stanley
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ROK)
- Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
Rango diario
340.37 348.02
Rango anual
215.10 360.92
- Cierres anteriores
- 342.19
- Open
- 344.32
- Bid
- 344.66
- Ask
- 344.96
- Low
- 340.37
- High
- 348.02
- Volumen
- 1.547 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.72%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.42%
- Cambio anual
- 28.32%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B