ROK: Rockwell Automation Inc

344.66 USD 2.47 (0.72%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ROK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 340.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 348.02.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Rockwell Automation Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

ROK News

Rango diario
340.37 348.02
Rango anual
215.10 360.92
Cierres anteriores
342.19
Open
344.32
Bid
344.66
Ask
344.96
Low
340.37
High
348.02
Volumen
1.547 K
Cambio diario
0.72%
Cambio mensual
1.69%
Cambio a 6 meses
33.42%
Cambio anual
28.32%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B