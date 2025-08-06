QuotazioniSezioni
ROK
ROK: Rockwell Automation Inc

347.82 USD 0.69 (0.20%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ROK ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 343.83 e ad un massimo di 350.21.

Segui le dinamiche di Rockwell Automation Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
343.83 350.21
Intervallo Annuale
215.10 360.92
Chiusura Precedente
348.51
Apertura
346.34
Bid
347.82
Ask
348.12
Minimo
343.83
Massimo
350.21
Volume
1.102 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.20%
Variazione Mensile
2.62%
Variazione Semestrale
34.65%
Variazione Annuale
29.49%
