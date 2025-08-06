Valute / ROK
ROK: Rockwell Automation Inc
347.82 USD 0.69 (0.20%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ROK ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 343.83 e ad un massimo di 350.21.
Segui le dinamiche di Rockwell Automation Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ROK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
343.83 350.21
Intervallo Annuale
215.10 360.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 348.51
- Apertura
- 346.34
- Bid
- 347.82
- Ask
- 348.12
- Minimo
- 343.83
- Massimo
- 350.21
- Volume
- 1.102 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.49%
20 settembre, sabato