Devises / ROK
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ROK: Rockwell Automation Inc
347.82 USD 0.69 (0.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ROK a changé de -0.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 343.83 et à un maximum de 350.21.
Suivez la dynamique Rockwell Automation Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROK Nouvelles
- Rockwell Automation: Structural Tailwinds, But With A Stretched Valuation (NYSE:ROK)
- DAKT or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Roper's Application Software Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Rockwell Automation à la conférence de Morgan Stanley : Expansion stratégique
- Rockwell Automation at Morgan Stanley’s Conference: Strategic Expansion
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Woods Isaac, Rockwell Automation vice president, sells $35551 in ROK stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Woods Isaac sells Rockwell Automation (ROK) stock for $127180
- Rockwell Automation SVP Perducat sells $499k in shares
- Rockwell Automation stock price target raised to $329 at Goldman Sachs
- Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- Barclays shifts multi-industry ratings as it sees selective upside in second half
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- Wells Fargo downgrades Rockwell Automation on valuation
- This Trade Desk Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)
- Pinterest To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Doximity (NYSE:DOCS)
- Rockwell Automation stock downgraded by Wells Fargo on valuation concerns
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $380 from $370 at KeyBanc
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $385 from $350 at Morgan Stanley
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ROK)
- Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- What's Going On With Rockwell Automation Stock Wednesday? - Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)
Range quotidien
343.83 350.21
Range Annuel
215.10 360.92
- Clôture Précédente
- 348.51
- Ouverture
- 346.34
- Bid
- 347.82
- Ask
- 348.12
- Plus Bas
- 343.83
- Plus Haut
- 350.21
- Volume
- 1.102 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.62%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 34.65%
- Changement Annuel
- 29.49%
20 septembre, samedi