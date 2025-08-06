KurseKategorien
ROK: Rockwell Automation Inc

348.51 USD 3.85 (1.12%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ROK hat sich für heute um 1.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 344.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 350.81 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Rockwell Automation Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
344.86 350.81
Jahresspanne
215.10 360.92
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
344.66
Eröffnung
344.86
Bid
348.51
Ask
348.81
Tief
344.86
Hoch
350.81
Volumen
998
Tagesänderung
1.12%
Monatsänderung
2.82%
6-Monatsänderung
34.91%
Jahresänderung
29.75%
