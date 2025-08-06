Währungen / ROK
ROK: Rockwell Automation Inc
348.51 USD 3.85 (1.12%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ROK hat sich für heute um 1.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 344.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 350.81 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Rockwell Automation Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ROK News
Tagesspanne
344.86 350.81
Jahresspanne
215.10 360.92
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 344.66
- Eröffnung
- 344.86
- Bid
- 348.51
- Ask
- 348.81
- Tief
- 344.86
- Hoch
- 350.81
- Volumen
- 998
- Tagesänderung
- 1.12%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 34.91%
- Jahresänderung
- 29.75%
