Currencies / ROK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ROK: Rockwell Automation Inc
343.22 USD 3.22 (0.93%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ROK exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 338.81 and at a high of 345.52.
Follow Rockwell Automation Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROK News
- Rockwell Automation: Structural Tailwinds, But With A Stretched Valuation (NYSE:ROK)
- DAKT or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Roper's Application Software Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Rockwell Automation at Morgan Stanley’s Conference: Strategic Expansion
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Woods Isaac, Rockwell Automation vice president, sells $35551 in ROK stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Woods Isaac sells Rockwell Automation (ROK) stock for $127180
- Rockwell Automation SVP Perducat sells $499k in shares
- Rockwell Automation stock price target raised to $329 at Goldman Sachs
- Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- Barclays shifts multi-industry ratings as it sees selective upside in second half
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know
- Wells Fargo downgrades Rockwell Automation on valuation
- This Trade Desk Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)
- Pinterest To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Doximity (NYSE:DOCS)
- Rockwell Automation stock downgraded by Wells Fargo on valuation concerns
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $380 from $370 at KeyBanc
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $385 from $350 at Morgan Stanley
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ROK)
- Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
- What's Going On With Rockwell Automation Stock Wednesday? - Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings
Daily Range
338.81 345.52
Year Range
215.10 360.92
- Previous Close
- 346.44
- Open
- 345.26
- Bid
- 343.22
- Ask
- 343.52
- Low
- 338.81
- High
- 345.52
- Volume
- 816
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.87%
- Year Change
- 27.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%