PSIX: POWER SOLUTIONS INTL INC
101.51 USD 3.09 (3.14%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PSIX de hoy ha cambiado un 3.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 95.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 102.42.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas POWER SOLUTIONS INTL INC. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
95.55 102.42
Rango anual
5.12 102.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 98.42
- Open
- 98.38
- Bid
- 101.51
- Ask
- 101.81
- Low
- 95.55
- High
- 102.42
- Volumen
- 1.097 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.14%
- Cambio mensual
- 26.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 298.23%
- Cambio anual
- 1715.92%
