PSIX: POWER SOLUTIONS INTL INC

101.51 USD 3.09 (3.14%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PSIX de hoy ha cambiado un 3.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 95.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 102.42.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas POWER SOLUTIONS INTL INC. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
95.55 102.42
Rango anual
5.12 102.42
Cierres anteriores
98.42
Open
98.38
Bid
101.51
Ask
101.81
Low
95.55
High
102.42
Volumen
1.097 K
Cambio diario
3.14%
Cambio mensual
26.65%
Cambio a 6 meses
298.23%
Cambio anual
1715.92%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B