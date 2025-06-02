Valute / PSIX
PSIX: POWER SOLUTIONS INTL INC
109.98 USD 3.78 (3.56%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSIX ha avuto una variazione del 3.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.80 e ad un massimo di 110.80.
Segui le dinamiche di POWER SOLUTIONS INTL INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
105.80 110.80
Intervallo Annuale
5.12 110.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 106.20
- Apertura
- 106.30
- Bid
- 109.98
- Ask
- 110.28
- Minimo
- 105.80
- Massimo
- 110.80
- Volume
- 1.904 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 37.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 331.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1867.44%
20 settembre, sabato