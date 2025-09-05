Divisas / MRVL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MRVL: Marvell Technology Inc
70.98 USD 2.12 (3.08%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MRVL de hoy ha cambiado un 3.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 72.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Marvell Technology Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRVL News
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Marvell: Undervalued And Poised For Growth (NASDAQ:MRVL)
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Could This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipmaker's Stock Be the Best Bargain Right Now?
- What's Going On With AI Chip Stocks Friday? - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Can MRVL Sustain EPS Momentum as AI Competition Heats Up?
- Broadcom Chases New Heights - Custom AI At Too Great A Price (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- Broadcom's $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Where Will Marvell Technologies Stock Be in 5 Years?
- Bull of the Day: Credo Technology (CRDO)
- Broadcom Rises 13% Post Q3 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Why Marvell Technology Tanked in August
- What Is One of the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now?
- Jim Cramer Calls Fortinet The 'Weakest' Cybersecurity Stock, Favors These 2 Instead - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Marvell: Strong Upside Potential In Capturing $19B Data Center Opportunity By CY2028
- CRDO Stock Jumps Post Q1 Earnings: Stay Invested or Lock in Profits?
- QQQ ETF News, 9/8/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? -...
- Marvell: A Rare AI Entry Point Before ASIC Demand Hits Full Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)
- AI’s Gold Rush: Tech Winners, Job Shake-Ups, and Powering the Boom
- AI Chip Business Fuels Broadcom's Strong Quarterly Report
- Forget Nvidia: Broadcom Is The New Face Of AI (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Rango diario
68.36 72.40
Rango anual
47.08 127.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 68.86
- Open
- 68.86
- Bid
- 70.98
- Ask
- 71.28
- Low
- 68.36
- High
- 72.40
- Volumen
- 53.929 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.08%
- Cambio mensual
- 14.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.43%
- Cambio anual
- -1.46%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B