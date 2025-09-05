CotizacionesSecciones
MRVL: Marvell Technology Inc

70.98 USD 2.12 (3.08%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MRVL de hoy ha cambiado un 3.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 72.40.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Marvell Technology Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
68.36 72.40
Rango anual
47.08 127.48
Cierres anteriores
68.86
Open
68.86
Bid
70.98
Ask
71.28
Low
68.36
High
72.40
Volumen
53.929 K
Cambio diario
3.08%
Cambio mensual
14.58%
Cambio a 6 meses
15.43%
Cambio anual
-1.46%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B