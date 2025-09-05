货币 / MRVL
MRVL: Marvell Technology Inc
68.86 USD 1.43 (2.12%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MRVL汇率已更改2.12%。当日，交易品种以低点67.36和高点69.18进行交易。
关注Marvell Technology Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MRVL新闻
日范围
67.36 69.18
年范围
47.08 127.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 67.43
- 开盘价
- 67.84
- 卖价
- 68.86
- 买价
- 69.16
- 最低价
- 67.36
- 最高价
- 69.18
- 交易量
- 35.469 K
- 日变化
- 2.12%
- 月变化
- 11.15%
- 6个月变化
- 11.99%
- 年变化
- -4.40%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值