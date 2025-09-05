QuotesSections
MRVL
MRVL: Marvell Technology Inc

68.26 USD 0.83 (1.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MRVL exchange rate has changed by 1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.36 and at a high of 68.78.

Follow Marvell Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
67.36 68.78
Year Range
47.08 127.48
Previous Close
67.43
Open
67.84
Bid
68.26
Ask
68.56
Low
67.36
High
68.78
Volume
16.592 K
Daily Change
1.23%
Month Change
10.19%
6 Months Change
11.01%
Year Change
-5.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%