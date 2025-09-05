Currencies / MRVL
MRVL: Marvell Technology Inc
68.26 USD 0.83 (1.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRVL exchange rate has changed by 1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.36 and at a high of 68.78.
Follow Marvell Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
67.36 68.78
Year Range
47.08 127.48
- Previous Close
- 67.43
- Open
- 67.84
- Bid
- 68.26
- Ask
- 68.56
- Low
- 67.36
- High
- 68.78
- Volume
- 16.592 K
- Daily Change
- 1.23%
- Month Change
- 10.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.01%
- Year Change
- -5.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%