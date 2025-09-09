CotationsSections
Devises / MRVL
Retour à Actions

MRVL: Marvell Technology Inc

74.26 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MRVL a changé de 0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 73.31 et à un maximum de 75.37.

Suivez la dynamique Marvell Technology Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MRVL Nouvelles

Range quotidien
73.31 75.37
Range Annuel
47.08 127.48
Clôture Précédente
74.23
Ouverture
74.74
Bid
74.26
Ask
74.56
Plus Bas
73.31
Plus Haut
75.37
Volume
40.343 K
Changement quotidien
0.04%
Changement Mensuel
19.87%
Changement à 6 Mois
20.77%
Changement Annuel
3.10%
20 septembre, samedi