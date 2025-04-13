Divisas / LLYVK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LLYVK: Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Live
99.67 USD 0.55 (0.55%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LLYVK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.55%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 98.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 99.97.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Live. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LLYVK News
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 101.42 USD
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 97.99 USD
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 96.86 USD
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 93.79 USD
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock reaches all-time high of 88.45 USD
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 86.88 USD
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 82.92 USD
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DSCPX)
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 82.58 USD
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 81.72 USD
- Allwyn and Formula 1 ® celebrate power of community by launching F1 ® Allwyn Global Community Award
- Rocket Companies Soars 6% In Friday Premarket As Activist Investor ValueAct Reveals New Position, Calls RKT A 'Sleeping Giant' In Early Innings - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Rango diario
98.56 99.97
Rango anual
50.86 102.62
- Cierres anteriores
- 99.12
- Open
- 99.37
- Bid
- 99.67
- Ask
- 99.97
- Low
- 98.56
- High
- 99.97
- Volumen
- 593
- Cambio diario
- 0.55%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.76%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 46.57%
- Cambio anual
- 94.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B