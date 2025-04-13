Currencies / LLYVK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LLYVK: Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Live
99.29 USD 0.28 (0.28%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LLYVK exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.08 and at a high of 99.46.
Follow Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Live dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LLYVK News
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 101.42 USD
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 97.99 USD
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 96.86 USD
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 93.79 USD
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock reaches all-time high of 88.45 USD
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 86.88 USD
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 82.92 USD
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (DSCPX)
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 82.58 USD
- Liberty Live Group Series C stock hits all-time high at 81.72 USD
- Allwyn and Formula 1 ® celebrate power of community by launching F1 ® Allwyn Global Community Award
- Rocket Companies Soars 6% In Friday Premarket As Activist Investor ValueAct Reveals New Position, Calls RKT A 'Sleeping Giant' In Early Innings - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
97.08 99.46
Year Range
50.86 102.62
- Previous Close
- 99.57
- Open
- 99.16
- Bid
- 99.29
- Ask
- 99.59
- Low
- 97.08
- High
- 99.46
- Volume
- 463
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 3.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.01%
- Year Change
- 93.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%