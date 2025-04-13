QuotesSections
LLYVK
LLYVK: Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Live

99.29 USD 0.28 (0.28%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LLYVK exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.08 and at a high of 99.46.

Follow Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Live dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
97.08 99.46
Year Range
50.86 102.62
Previous Close
99.57
Open
99.16
Bid
99.29
Ask
99.59
Low
97.08
High
99.46
Volume
463
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
3.36%
6 Months Change
46.01%
Year Change
93.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%