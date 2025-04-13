货币 / LLYVK
LLYVK: Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Live
99.25 USD 0.13 (0.13%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LLYVK汇率已更改0.13%。当日，交易品种以低点99.05和高点99.73进行交易。
关注Liberty Media Corporation - Series C Liberty Live动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
99.05 99.73
年范围
50.86 102.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 99.12
- 开盘价
- 99.37
- 卖价
- 99.25
- 买价
- 99.55
- 最低价
- 99.05
- 最高价
- 99.73
- 交易量
- 61
- 日变化
- 0.13%
- 月变化
- 3.32%
- 6个月变化
- 45.96%
- 年变化
- 93.85%
