HWC: Hancock Whitney Corporation
63.12 USD 0.53 (0.85%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HWC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 62.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 64.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hancock Whitney Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
62.62 64.66
Rango anual
43.89 64.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 62.59
- Open
- 62.93
- Bid
- 63.12
- Ask
- 63.42
- Low
- 62.62
- High
- 64.66
- Volumen
- 2.500 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.85%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.38%
- Cambio anual
- 23.86%
