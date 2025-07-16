QuotesSections
HWC: Hancock Whitney Corporation

62.52 USD 0.55 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HWC exchange rate has changed by -0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.90 and at a high of 62.63.

Follow Hancock Whitney Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
61.90 62.63
Year Range
43.89 64.25
Previous Close
63.07
Open
61.90
Bid
62.52
Ask
62.82
Low
61.90
High
62.63
Volume
654
Daily Change
-0.87%
Month Change
0.90%
6 Months Change
20.23%
Year Change
22.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%