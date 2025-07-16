Currencies / HWC
HWC: Hancock Whitney Corporation
62.52 USD 0.55 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HWC exchange rate has changed by -0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.90 and at a high of 62.63.
Follow Hancock Whitney Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HWC News
Daily Range
61.90 62.63
Year Range
43.89 64.25
- Previous Close
- 63.07
- Open
- 61.90
- Bid
- 62.52
- Ask
- 62.82
- Low
- 61.90
- High
- 62.63
- Volume
- 654
- Daily Change
- -0.87%
- Month Change
- 0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.23%
- Year Change
- 22.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%