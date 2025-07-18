QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HWC
Tornare a Azioni

HWC: Hancock Whitney Corporation

63.67 USD 0.64 (1.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HWC ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.37 e ad un massimo di 64.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Hancock Whitney Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HWC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.37 64.28
Intervallo Annuale
43.89 64.66
Chiusura Precedente
64.31
Apertura
64.28
Bid
63.67
Ask
63.97
Minimo
63.37
Massimo
64.28
Volume
2.585 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
2.76%
Variazione Semestrale
22.44%
Variazione Annuale
24.94%
20 settembre, sabato