HWC: Hancock Whitney Corporation
63.67 USD 0.64 (1.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HWC ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.37 e ad un massimo di 64.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Hancock Whitney Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.37 64.28
Intervallo Annuale
43.89 64.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.31
- Apertura
- 64.28
- Bid
- 63.67
- Ask
- 63.97
- Minimo
- 63.37
- Massimo
- 64.28
- Volume
- 2.585 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.94%
20 settembre, sabato