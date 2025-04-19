Divisas / HBCP
HBCP: Home Bancorp Inc
54.98 USD 0.60 (1.10%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HBCP de hoy ha cambiado un 1.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 54.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 56.45.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Home Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
HBCP News
Rango diario
54.05 56.45
Rango anual
39.60 60.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 54.38
- Open
- 55.29
- Bid
- 54.98
- Ask
- 55.28
- Low
- 54.05
- High
- 56.45
- Volumen
- 85
- Cambio diario
- 1.10%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.38%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 23.14%
- Cambio anual
- 29.00%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B