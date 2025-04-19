CotizacionesSecciones
HBCP: Home Bancorp Inc

54.98 USD 0.60 (1.10%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HBCP de hoy ha cambiado un 1.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 54.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 56.45.

Rango diario
54.05 56.45
Rango anual
39.60 60.84
Cierres anteriores
54.38
Open
55.29
Bid
54.98
Ask
55.28
Low
54.05
High
56.45
Volumen
85
Cambio diario
1.10%
Cambio mensual
-1.38%
Cambio a 6 meses
23.14%
Cambio anual
29.00%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B