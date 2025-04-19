QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HBCP
HBCP: Home Bancorp Inc

56.07 USD 0.86 (1.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HBCP ha avuto una variazione del -1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.38 e ad un massimo di 56.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Home Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.38 56.93
Intervallo Annuale
39.60 60.84
Chiusura Precedente
56.93
Apertura
56.93
Bid
56.07
Ask
56.37
Minimo
55.38
Massimo
56.93
Volume
111
Variazione giornaliera
-1.51%
Variazione Mensile
0.57%
Variazione Semestrale
25.58%
Variazione Annuale
31.56%
20 settembre, sabato