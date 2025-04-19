Currencies / HBCP
HBCP: Home Bancorp Inc
54.38 USD 0.82 (1.49%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HBCP exchange rate has changed by -1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.18 and at a high of 54.68.
Follow Home Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HBCP News
Daily Range
54.18 54.68
Year Range
39.60 60.84
- Previous Close
- 55.20
- Open
- 54.67
- Bid
- 54.38
- Ask
- 54.68
- Low
- 54.18
- High
- 54.68
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- -1.49%
- Month Change
- -2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.79%
- Year Change
- 27.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%