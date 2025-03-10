Divisas / GNE
GNE: Genie Energy Ltd Class B Stock
14.91 USD 0.13 (0.88%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GNE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Genie Energy Ltd Class B Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
GNE News
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter - Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP), Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)
- Genie Energy Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y Amid Squeezed Margins
- Freedom Broker lowers Genie Energy stock price target on margin pressure
- Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Genie Energy appoints CBIZ CPAs as new independent auditor after Zwick CPA dismissal
- Genie Energy: Green Energy Player (NYSE:GNE)
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2 - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)
- Genie Energy stock soars to 52-week high of $19.99
- Genie Energy stock soars to 52-week high of $19.42
- Genie Energy Stock Q4: Cheap Valuation, But Capital Allocation Will Be Key (NYSE:GNE)
- Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
14.79 15.10
Rango anual
13.35 28.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.78
- Open
- 14.90
- Bid
- 14.91
- Ask
- 15.21
- Low
- 14.79
- High
- 15.10
- Volumen
- 156
- Cambio diario
- 0.88%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.80%
- Cambio anual
- -8.08%
