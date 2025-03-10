Valute / GNE
GNE: Genie Energy Ltd Class B Stock
14.86 USD 0.33 (2.17%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GNE ha avuto una variazione del -2.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.86 e ad un massimo di 15.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Genie Energy Ltd Class B Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNE News
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter - Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP), Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)
- Genie Energy Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y Amid Squeezed Margins
- Freedom Broker lowers Genie Energy stock price target on margin pressure
- Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Genie Energy appoints CBIZ CPAs as new independent auditor after Zwick CPA dismissal
- Genie Energy: Green Energy Player (NYSE:GNE)
- Top 2 Utilities Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2 - Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP), Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)
- Genie Energy stock soars to 52-week high of $19.99
- Genie Energy stock soars to 52-week high of $19.42
- Genie Energy Stock Q4: Cheap Valuation, But Capital Allocation Will Be Key (NYSE:GNE)
- Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.86 15.37
Intervallo Annuale
13.35 28.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.19
- Apertura
- 15.19
- Bid
- 14.86
- Ask
- 15.16
- Minimo
- 14.86
- Massimo
- 15.37
- Volume
- 200
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.38%
20 settembre, sabato