Valute / GNE
GNE: Genie Energy Ltd Class B Stock

14.86 USD 0.33 (2.17%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GNE ha avuto una variazione del -2.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.86 e ad un massimo di 15.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Genie Energy Ltd Class B Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.86 15.37
Intervallo Annuale
13.35 28.47
Chiusura Precedente
15.19
Apertura
15.19
Bid
14.86
Ask
15.16
Minimo
14.86
Massimo
15.37
Volume
200
Variazione giornaliera
-2.17%
Variazione Mensile
-1.72%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.13%
Variazione Annuale
-8.38%
20 settembre, sabato