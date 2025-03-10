Currencies / GNE
GNE: Genie Energy Ltd Class B Stock
14.78 USD 0.12 (0.81%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNE exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.73 and at a high of 14.97.
Follow Genie Energy Ltd Class B Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GNE News
Daily Range
14.73 14.97
Year Range
13.35 28.47
- Previous Close
- 14.90
- Open
- 14.93
- Bid
- 14.78
- Ask
- 15.08
- Low
- 14.73
- High
- 14.97
- Volume
- 245
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- -2.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.66%
- Year Change
- -8.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%