GEHC: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
76.63 USD 0.85 (1.10%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GEHC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.68.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
76.11 78.68
Rango anual
57.61 94.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 77.48
- Open
- 77.50
- Bid
- 76.63
- Ask
- 76.93
- Low
- 76.11
- High
- 78.68
- Volumen
- 8.825 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.10%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.02%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.85%
- Cambio anual
- -18.30%
