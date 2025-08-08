Currencies / GEHC
GEHC: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
77.59 USD 0.17 (0.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GEHC exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.31 and at a high of 78.44.
Follow GE HealthCare Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GEHC News
Daily Range
77.31 78.44
Year Range
57.61 94.80
- Previous Close
- 77.76
- Open
- 78.32
- Bid
- 77.59
- Ask
- 77.89
- Low
- 77.31
- High
- 78.44
- Volume
- 2.295 K
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- 6.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.66%
- Year Change
- -17.28%
