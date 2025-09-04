Währungen / GEHC
GEHC: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
74.00 USD 2.63 (3.43%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GEHC hat sich für heute um -3.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 73.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.05 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die GE HealthCare Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- Bericht: GE Healthcare prüft strategische Optionen für China-Sparte – auch Verkauf denkbar
- GE Healthcare explores options for China unit, including sale - report
- GE Healthcare exploring sale of China unit, source says
- GE Healthcare erwägt Verkauf von Anteilen am China-Geschäft – Bloomberg/n
- GE Healthcare explores sale of stake in China unit - Bloomberg
- GE Healthcare exploring stake sale in China unit, Bloomberg News reports
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- GE HealthCare (GEHC) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- GEHC Expands Women's Health Portfolio With AI-Enabled Voluson
- GE Aerospace’s stock heads for first record high in 25 years. What’s behind this year’s big gains.
- GEHC Eyes icometrix Buyout to Strengthen Neurology Imaging Portfolio
- Is it a Prudent Move to Retain MYGN Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- TEM Strengthens Radiology Portfolio With Pixel's FDA Clearance
- Lindsay Corporation holt CIO von GE HealthCare in den Verwaltungsrat
- Hologic's Breast Health Rebound in Motion: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Here's Why You Should Add NVST Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Reasons to Add West Pharmaceutical Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- GE HealthCare: BNP Paribas bekräftigt "Outperform"-Rating nach Übernahmeplänen
- GE HealthCare stock steady as BNP Paribas reiterates Outperform rating
- Here's Why You Should Add PAHC Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- GE HealthCare to acquire icometrix to strengthen neurological care
- GE HealthCare partners with CardioNavix to expand Flyrcado distribution
- GEHC Stock Gains Following Launch of Revolution Vibe CT Imaging System
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare
Tagesspanne
73.75 77.05
Jahresspanne
57.61 94.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 76.63
- Eröffnung
- 76.99
- Bid
- 74.00
- Ask
- 74.30
- Tief
- 73.75
- Hoch
- 77.05
- Volumen
- 9.036 K
- Tagesänderung
- -3.43%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.41%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.12%
- Jahresänderung
- -21.11%
