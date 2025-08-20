Divisas / FNV
FNV: Franco-Nevada Corporation
200.84 USD 0.35 (0.17%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FNV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 197.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 203.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Franco-Nevada Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
197.30 203.62
Rango anual
112.70 204.92
- Cierres anteriores
- 200.49
- Open
- 198.51
- Bid
- 200.84
- Ask
- 201.14
- Low
- 197.30
- High
- 203.62
- Volumen
- 1.162 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.17%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 27.34%
- Cambio anual
- 61.56%
