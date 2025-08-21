QuotazioniSezioni
FNV: Franco-Nevada Corporation

213.93 USD 11.35 (5.60%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FNV ha avuto una variazione del 5.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 203.65 e ad un massimo di 214.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Franco-Nevada Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
203.65 214.81
Intervallo Annuale
112.70 214.81
Chiusura Precedente
202.58
Apertura
204.40
Bid
213.93
Ask
214.23
Minimo
203.65
Massimo
214.81
Volume
2.636 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.60%
Variazione Mensile
12.18%
Variazione Semestrale
35.64%
Variazione Annuale
72.09%
20 settembre, sabato