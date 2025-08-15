Currencies / FNV
FNV: Franco-Nevada Corporation
202.54 USD 1.39 (0.68%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FNV exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 201.08 and at a high of 203.99.
Follow Franco-Nevada Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FNV News
Daily Range
201.08 203.99
Year Range
112.70 204.92
- Previous Close
- 203.93
- Open
- 203.78
- Bid
- 202.54
- Ask
- 202.84
- Low
- 201.08
- High
- 203.99
- Volume
- 880
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- 6.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.42%
- Year Change
- 62.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%