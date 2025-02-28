Divisas / FLGT
FLGT: Fulgent Genetics Inc
22.03 USD 0.09 (0.41%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FLGT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fulgent Genetics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
21.61 22.29
Rango anual
14.57 22.87
- Cierres anteriores
- 21.94
- Open
- 21.94
- Bid
- 22.03
- Ask
- 22.33
- Low
- 21.61
- High
- 22.29
- Volumen
- 445
- Cambio diario
- 0.41%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 30.82%
- Cambio anual
- 2.80%
