Currencies / FLGT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLGT: Fulgent Genetics Inc
21.94 USD 0.04 (0.18%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLGT exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.63 and at a high of 22.09.
Follow Fulgent Genetics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLGT News
- Fulgent Genetics: A Risky Bet or a Hidden Gem?
- Fulgent Genetics: Growth Re-Acceleration And Gross Margin Expansion On Track
- Fulgent Genetics stock rating upgraded to Buy at UBS on growth potential
- Fulgent (FLGT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 16%
- Why Fulgent Genetics Stock Was Crushing It on Friday
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FLGT)
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Fulgent Genetics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16% YoY, shares surge 13.5%
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fulgent Genetics earnings beat by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Fulgent Genetics receives CE certification for NGS testing system
- Fulgent Genetics: A 'Sum Of The Parts' Story (NASDAQ:FLGT)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's March 2025 New Analysts
- AI's Yawning Technochasm: How to Level the Playing Field
- AI Pours Jet Fuel on the Technochasm – Which Side Will You Land On?
- Fulgent Genetics: Undervalued, CFO Buying, And Promising Drug Candidates Makes It A Buy
- Fulgent Genetics Revenue Tops Estimates
Daily Range
21.63 22.09
Year Range
14.57 22.87
- Previous Close
- 21.98
- Open
- 21.92
- Bid
- 21.94
- Ask
- 22.24
- Low
- 21.63
- High
- 22.09
- Volume
- 305
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.29%
- Year Change
- 2.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%