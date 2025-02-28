QuotazioniSezioni
FLGT: Fulgent Genetics Inc

22.32 USD 0.17 (0.76%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FLGT ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.23 e ad un massimo di 22.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Fulgent Genetics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.23 22.71
Intervallo Annuale
14.57 22.87
Chiusura Precedente
22.49
Apertura
22.55
Bid
22.32
Ask
22.62
Minimo
22.23
Massimo
22.71
Volume
380
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
1.36%
Variazione Semestrale
32.54%
Variazione Annuale
4.15%
