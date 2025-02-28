Valute / FLGT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FLGT: Fulgent Genetics Inc
22.32 USD 0.17 (0.76%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FLGT ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.23 e ad un massimo di 22.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Fulgent Genetics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLGT News
- Fulgent Genetics: A Risky Bet or a Hidden Gem?
- Fulgent Genetics: Growth Re-Acceleration And Gross Margin Expansion On Track
- Fulgent Genetics stock rating upgraded to Buy at UBS on growth potential
- Fulgent (FLGT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 16%
- Why Fulgent Genetics Stock Was Crushing It on Friday
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FLGT)
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Fulgent Genetics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16% YoY, shares surge 13.5%
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fulgent Genetics earnings beat by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Fulgent Genetics receives CE certification for NGS testing system
- Fulgent Genetics: A 'Sum Of The Parts' Story (NASDAQ:FLGT)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's March 2025 New Analysts
- AI's Yawning Technochasm: How to Level the Playing Field
- AI Pours Jet Fuel on the Technochasm – Which Side Will You Land On?
- Fulgent Genetics: Undervalued, CFO Buying, And Promising Drug Candidates Makes It A Buy
- Fulgent Genetics Revenue Tops Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.23 22.71
Intervallo Annuale
14.57 22.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.49
- Apertura
- 22.55
- Bid
- 22.32
- Ask
- 22.62
- Minimo
- 22.23
- Massimo
- 22.71
- Volume
- 380
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.15%
20 settembre, sabato