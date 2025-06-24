Divisas / DBD
DBD: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
59.04 USD 0.73 (1.22%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DBD de hoy ha cambiado un -1.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 59.04, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 60.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DBD News
- Investors Heavily Search Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): Here is What You Need to Know
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Presents at Goldman Sachs
- Diebold Nixdorf en la Conferencia de Goldman Sachs: Crecimiento estratégico y eficiencia
- Diebold Nixdorf at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Efficiency
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is a Trending Stock
- Diebold Nixdorf selects Oracle Cloud Service to unify global operations
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 62.78 USD
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Diebold Nixdorf stock at $80 target
- Is Trending Stock Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) a Buy Now?
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 60.37 USD
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Diebold Nixdorf Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 9% sequentially, reaffirms outlook
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Earnings Preview: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Is Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 59.99 USD
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 56.0 USD
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high of 52.46 USD
Rango diario
59.04 60.20
Rango anual
34.88 63.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 59.77
- Open
- 60.01
- Bid
- 59.04
- Ask
- 59.34
- Low
- 59.04
- High
- 60.20
- Volumen
- 384
- Cambio diario
- -1.22%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 34.21%
- Cambio anual
- 31.43%
