DBD: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

59.04 USD 0.73 (1.22%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DBD de hoy ha cambiado un -1.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 59.04, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 60.20.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
59.04 60.20
Rango anual
34.88 63.46
Cierres anteriores
59.77
Open
60.01
Bid
59.04
Ask
59.34
Low
59.04
High
60.20
Volumen
384
Cambio diario
-1.22%
Cambio mensual
-1.85%
Cambio a 6 meses
34.21%
Cambio anual
31.43%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B