Currencies / DBD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DBD: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
60.17 USD 0.17 (0.28%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DBD exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.62 and at a high of 60.44.
Follow Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DBD News
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Presents at Goldman Sachs
- Diebold Nixdorf at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Efficiency
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is a Trending Stock
- Diebold Nixdorf selects Oracle Cloud Service to unify global operations
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 62.78 USD
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Diebold Nixdorf stock at $80 target
- Is Trending Stock Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) a Buy Now?
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 60.37 USD
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Diebold Nixdorf Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 9% sequentially, reaffirms outlook
- Arista Networks (ANET) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- TELUS Digital (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates (Revised)
- Telus International (TIXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Datadog (DDOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Earnings Preview: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Is Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 59.99 USD
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 56.0 USD
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high of 52.46 USD
- EDEKA Beckesepp Uses Self-Service Checkouts with AI-powered Fresh Produce Recognition and Age Verification Solutions from Diebold Nixdorf
- Diebold Nixdorf stock hits all-time high at 52.03 USD
Daily Range
59.62 60.44
Year Range
34.88 63.46
- Previous Close
- 60.00
- Open
- 60.00
- Bid
- 60.17
- Ask
- 60.47
- Low
- 59.62
- High
- 60.44
- Volume
- 248
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.78%
- Year Change
- 33.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%