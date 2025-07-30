QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DBD
Tornare a Azioni

DBD: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

56.91 USD 3.12 (5.20%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DBD ha avuto una variazione del -5.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.64 e ad un massimo di 59.91.

Segui le dinamiche di Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DBD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
56.64 59.91
Intervallo Annuale
34.88 63.46
Chiusura Precedente
60.03
Apertura
59.88
Bid
56.91
Ask
57.21
Minimo
56.64
Massimo
59.91
Volume
266
Variazione giornaliera
-5.20%
Variazione Mensile
-5.39%
Variazione Semestrale
29.37%
Variazione Annuale
26.69%
20 settembre, sabato