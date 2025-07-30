Valute / DBD
DBD: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
56.91 USD 3.12 (5.20%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DBD ha avuto una variazione del -5.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 56.64 e ad un massimo di 59.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DBD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
56.64 59.91
Intervallo Annuale
34.88 63.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.03
- Apertura
- 59.88
- Bid
- 56.91
- Ask
- 57.21
- Minimo
- 56.64
- Massimo
- 59.91
- Volume
- 266
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.69%
20 settembre, sabato