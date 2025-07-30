KurseKategorien
DBD: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

60.03 USD 0.99 (1.68%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DBD hat sich für heute um 1.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 59.58 bis zu einem Hoch von 60.32 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
59.58 60.32
Jahresspanne
34.88 63.46
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
59.04
Eröffnung
59.77
Bid
60.03
Ask
60.33
Tief
59.58
Hoch
60.32
Volumen
516
Tagesänderung
1.68%
Monatsänderung
-0.20%
6-Monatsänderung
36.46%
Jahresänderung
33.64%
